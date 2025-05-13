The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $131.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

