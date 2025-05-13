Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s current price.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 78,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.10. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

