Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.29.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $2,457,779 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

