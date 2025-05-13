AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.58% from the company’s current price.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 49,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,341. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.19. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

