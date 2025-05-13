Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,843. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

