i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

IIIV traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 15,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $827.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

