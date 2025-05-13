Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.42% from the company’s current price.

QTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,756. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,680 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 67,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,185,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 38.8% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 370,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

