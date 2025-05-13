Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,472,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 598,997 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.