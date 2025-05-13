Ignition (FBTC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.07 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $104,063.52 or 1.00313801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and $164,056.14 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 102,227.06094382 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $249,424.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

