Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2.71 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00023924 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

