Sleepless AI Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 330,333,332.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.19464357 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $38,922,329.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

