Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,887.07 or 0.02783040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $1.44 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 418,544 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 418,540.08003433. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,792.94025207 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $69,115.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

