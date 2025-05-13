STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.19 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. STP has a market cap of $139.19 million and $18.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00003069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.07199795 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $19,620,936.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.