Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce, and sell high-end, premium-priced products such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles, and upscale cosmetics. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to brands whose strong pricing power, exclusivity and affluent customer base can drive stable revenues and profit margins even in fluctuating economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 915,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,346. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 258,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

See Also