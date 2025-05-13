FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FRP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.69). 247,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.19. The stock has a market cap of £317.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.99 ($2.12).

In other news, insider David Chubb acquired 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £31,790.69 ($41,884.97). Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

