NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 82,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,273. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NI

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.