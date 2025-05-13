Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lancashire Price Performance

LON:LRE traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 602 ($7.93). 969,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,763. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.65) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 573 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.99. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip Broadley bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £10,494 ($13,826.09). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 171,526 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £943,393 ($1,242,942.03). 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

