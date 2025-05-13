Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

In other news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 2,256 shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $65,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.