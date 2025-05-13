Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 20.3% increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 31,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.68 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

