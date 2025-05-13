Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

