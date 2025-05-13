Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,238. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

