Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,238. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.
