Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

Twin Disc has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Twin Disc Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,967. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $812.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on TWIN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

