Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Altria Group accounts for 2.2% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE MO opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

