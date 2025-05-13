McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,722. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

