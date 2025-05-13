New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.5%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.