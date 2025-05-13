MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $24.36 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $750.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

