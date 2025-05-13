Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.39 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,867 shares of company stock valued at $57,550,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

