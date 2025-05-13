Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

