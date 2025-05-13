Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Posts Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 2,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,464. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

