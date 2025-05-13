Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 15,018 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.7% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $32,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $750.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $679.40 and a 200 day moving average of $701.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.