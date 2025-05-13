Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 38,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,660,538 shares of company stock worth $24,981,930 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE:BX opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

