Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SRAD traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,132. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

