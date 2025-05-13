WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of WHF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 7,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 327.66%.

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,691.90. The trade was a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

