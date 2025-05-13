Resolute Holdings Management (NASDAQ:RHLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Holdings Management (NASDAQ:RHLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter.

Resolute Holdings Management Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RHLD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 1,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,567. Resolute Holdings Management has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

