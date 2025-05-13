McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

