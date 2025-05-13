Dero Trading Up 21.8% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Dero has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $15,229.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,737.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00388279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00097908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00330033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00019094 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

