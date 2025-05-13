BitDAO (BIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $138,266.02

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $138,266.02 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

