Napa Wealth Management Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 885.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,667,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,291,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $2,060,025.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,120 shares in the company, valued at $47,413,489.20. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

