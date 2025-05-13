Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $89.81

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of UBER opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

