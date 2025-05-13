Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 374,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $118,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $355.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.84.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
