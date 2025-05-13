Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 374,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $118,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $355.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.84.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.