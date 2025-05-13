BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
