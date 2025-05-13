7,573 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,283,762. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $807,376.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,849,944.78. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $59,536,362. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $223.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

