Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 926.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.7% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CSX by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 5.5%

CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.