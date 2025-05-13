Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

