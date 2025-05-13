Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPINL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.