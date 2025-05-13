Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
OPINL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
