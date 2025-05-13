Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4478 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $958.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

