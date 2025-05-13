BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
