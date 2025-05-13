PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 95.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

PFLT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $881.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms recently commented on PFLT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

