First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 1.0%
NASDAQ INBKZ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Huge S&P 500 Winners From Trump Trade Deal & The Biggest Loser
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why SoundHound’s Growth and Zero Debt Are a Bullish Signal
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.