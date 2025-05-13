First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ INBKZ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

