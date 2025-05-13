Macquarie Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.47 (ASX:MQGPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQGPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.466 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.